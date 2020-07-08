Azerbaijani defense minister visits foremost military units (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and First Deputy Minister of Defense - Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov held a meeting with military personnel serving in foremost military units, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Minister Hasanov, bringing to attention the requirements put forward in recent speeches of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, demanded to follow these requirements as guidance in daily official activities.

The minister heard the report on the operational situation, observed the enemy’s forward positions, and gave relevant instructions to ensure the constant combat readiness of the units.

He evaluated the situation on the line of contact of the troops, delivered the forthcoming tasks to the military personnel.

Minister Hasanov acquainted with the conditions in the units, then met with the servicemen, and stressed that the activities carried out in the field of improving their social conditions are constantly continuing due to the attention and care of our state.

News.Az