Azerbaijani defense minister visits front line

The leadership of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Thursday visited military units in the frontline zone to inspect combat readiness of military units due to intensification of provocations by Armenian armed forces.

Intelligence information given to the Defense Minister shows that the Armenians are re-grouping their forces, as well as deploying artillery systems and other large-caliber equipment on the frontline, the Defense Ministry told APA.



The leadership of the ministry gave specific instructions to the frontline troops to take more severe and decisive measures against the Armenians to prevent further provocations.

News.Az

