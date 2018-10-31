Azerbaijani defense minister visits liberated territories in direction of Nakhchivan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The defense minister is on a visit to Nakhchivan under the instructions of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev

Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov is on a visit to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to watch the joint tactical-special exercises of formations and units of the troops of the Nakhchivan garrison.

Minister Hasanov also visited the liberated territories in the direction of Nakhchivan.

The defense minister got acquainted with a reliable defense system created at the positions in the village of Gunnut and in the surrounding territories, including at the height of Gyzylgaya, as well as engineering works carried out here and army household facilities built at new positions for a short period of time. Buildings constructed in accordance with the terrain features of the location of military units and climatic conditions are equipped with high-quality furniture and other necessary equipment, as well as permanent electricity and heating system.

Hasanov met with soldiers and officers on the front line, inquired about the organization of the military service and presented valuable gifts to a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in the service.

News.Az

