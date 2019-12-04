Azerbaijani defense minister visits military units on frontline - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the leadership of the Defense Ministry visited military units and combat positions in the frontline zone.

Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the military personnel on duty at the combat posts, checked the defense stability, the state of readiness for the winter period, the combat and moral-psychological training of the military personnel, as well as observed the enemy’s positions from the command-observation post, the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

After hearing reports on the operational situation, Minister Hasanov gave relevant instructions in connection with ensuring the constant combat readiness of the units.

Then the ministry’s leadership visited the monument to martyrs who fell in the April battles and paid tribute to their memory.

During the visit, Minister Hasanov also took part in the opening ceremony of the “Martyrs Spring-well”, built to perpetuate the memory of martyrs. After the opening ceremony, plane-trees were planted on the territory, considered to be a symbol of longevity.

The minister also visited a new Engineering Town located near the frontline zone.

It was reported that the necessary infrastructure was created in the town to organize and conduct high-level engineering training, to improve the skills of military personnel to perform engineering support tasks in difficult combat conditions, with consideration for the terrain relief.

The training center, built in accordance with conditions close to real combat, provides for the improvement of practical skills of management and the use of specialized equipment in difficult relief and harsh climatic conditions, as well as the working-out of combat missions.

Minister Hasanov watched field exercises conducted with various units and gave relevant instructions to the command of the Engineering Forces in connection with the increasing level of combat readiness of military personnel and the effective use of military equipment.

News.Az

News.Az