Armenian armed forces deliberately hide their firing points near civilian objects: Azerbaijani MoD

In general, relative calm has been observed in the Tovuz district direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border on the night of 17-18 July despite remaining tension, Head of the press office of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli said on July 18, News.Az reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceasefire on the line of contact was occasionally violated by units of the Armenian armed forces, and their attempts were resolutely suppressed by Azerbaijani army units, Dargahli added.

He said that for the purpose of provocation, the Armenian armed forces purposefully hide their firing points near or behind their civilian objects.

"Nevertheless, the Azerbaijani army struck only at the forces’ military targets. The firing points, from which Armenian armed forces deliberately attacked Azerbaijani villages, civilians and civilian objects, were suppressed by the precise fire of our units," Dargahli stressed.

He said that during the recent clashes, the Azerbaijani army used only a small portion of the available weapons, which are operated with high precision using modern information technologies and have destructive power over large areas. But that's not all.

"The available videos clearly show how accurately our troops destroyed positions, military facilities, military equipment, manpower and warehouses of the Armenian armed forces during the recent battles, testifying to the combat effectiveness, military potential and professionalism of the Azerbaijani army personnel," he noted.

“I declare with confidence that the high fighting spirit of the personnel of our army, the modern weapons and military equipment in the army's arsenal, designed to conduct battles and ensure our security, will fully predetermine our victory," Dargahli concluded.

News.Az