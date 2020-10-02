Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian soldiers shooting at each other
According to the information received, a shootout took place between the servicemen of the 6th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces in Madagiz, which retreated during night battles with Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday.