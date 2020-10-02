Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian soldiers shooting at each other

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian soldiers shooting at each other

According to the information received, a shootout took place between the servicemen of the 6th Mountain Rifle Regiment of the Armenian Armed Forces in Madagiz, which retreated during night battles with Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Friday. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      