Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s command and observation post destroyed

A command and observation post of the Armenian armed forces has been destroyed, said Chief of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry’s press service, Colonel Vagif Dargahli.

“A command and observation post of the 3rd battalion of the 1st regiment of the Armenian army, stationed in the direction of the settlement of Hadrut of the Khojavend district was destroyed by precise fire,” Dargahli added.

News.Az