Azerbaijani defense ministry attends opening of command-and-control point

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the ministry’s leadership on Friday took part in the opening of the command and control point of

The minister was informed about the purpose and activities of the military facility. It was reported that the command and control point is responsible for the operational management of subordinate units and the preparation of reports to the higher command for decision-making.

All office and administrative premises of the command and control point are equipped with new technical equipment, furniture and have communication lines. Improvement works were carried out on the territory of the facility, trees and flower bushes were planted, asphalt pavement was laid. The building has a centralized heating system, electricity, water, and gas supply.

Once again recalling that the issue of ensuring uninterrupted, stable, operational and covert management of units is constantly in the center of attention, Minister Hasanov gave relevant instructions in connection with the expansion of possibilities of the command and control point.

News.Az

