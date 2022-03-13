Azerbaijani Defense Ministry comments on information disseminated on social networks

+ ↺ − 16 px

In recent days, videos and photos highlighting the movement of various equipment belonging to the Azerbaijan Army have been spread on social networks.

These are old videos and photos recorded during the Patriotic War and various exercises conducted before, News.Az reports citing the country’s Defense Ministry.

The ministry noted that at present, the Azerbaijan Army does not carry out redeployment or movement activities.

“Discussions on this issue can cause misconceptions in the public, as well as the dissemination of military and state secrets.

“We urge social network users not to comply with such provocations, as well as not to disseminate unverified information,” the ministry added.

News.Az