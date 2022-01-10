Azerbaijani defense ministry dismisses allegations by Armenian social network users

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information spread by Armenian social network users about the alleged firing by units of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Qirmizi Bazar as a result of which a car burst into flames is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az on Monday.

“The Azerbaijani units did not open fire,” the ministry said. “The Azerbaijani Army did not fire at civilian population and facilities.”

Presently, the situation in the direction of Qirmizi Bazar is stable, said the ministry, stressing that Armenia’s such provocative information is unfounded.

News.Az