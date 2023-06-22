Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dismisses Armenia’s unfounded allegations

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has refuted the reports claiming that a member of the illegal Armenian armed detachments was injured as a result of the alleged shelling by the Azerbaijani Army, News.Az reports.

“In response to the inquiry about the wounding of a member of the illegal Armenian armed detachments as a result of the fire allegedly opened by the Azerbaijani Army Units in the direction of Aghdara region on June 22 at about 13:00, we notify that Azerbaijani Army Units did not open fire in the mentioned direction,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.


