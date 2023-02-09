Azerbaijani Defense Ministry dispatches humanitarian aid to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, relief measures are being carried out to support the victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, the Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

Under the organization of the Defense Ministry, collection points have been set in the relevant military units for the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army and their family members to help the victims in the fraternal country.

Clothes and food products voluntarily brought by military personnel and their family members were collected at designated points, sorted and packed into parcels, and then sent to Türkiye by truck, the ministry said.

News.Az