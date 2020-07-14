Azerbaijani Defense Ministry disseminates info on ongoing fighting on border

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of July 13-14 and in the morning, fierce fighting continued in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

As a result of retaliatory measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army during the fighting in the direction of Tovuz district, the enemy, suffering numerous losses, was forced to retreat.

Major General Major General Polad Hashimov heroically died while being on the forward defense line.

The following servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army also died while repelling the enemy’s attack:

- Colonel Mirzoyev Ilgar Anzor;

- Major Ahmadov Namig Hajan;

- Major Novruzov Anar Gulverdi;

- Warrant officer Zeynalli Ilgar Ayaz;

- Warrant officer Babayev Yashar Vasif;

- Non-commissioned officer, soldier Mustafazadeh Elchin Arif.

The Defense Ministry’s laedership expresses condolences to the families of the deceased servicemen and wishes them patience. May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace!

There are also wounded servicemen. They immediately received medical aid, and nothing threatens their life.

The enemy’s military and combat equipment for various purposes, command post, reserves in the depths of defense were destroyed, and hundreds of its servicemen were killed as a result of punitive measures undertaken to suppress the enemy’s activity.

Currently, the situation in this area remains tense, fierce battles are continuing. The enemy also fires on civilians and our human settlements. Retaliatory action against the enemy continues.

The Azerbaijani army fully controls the operational situation.

News.Az