Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Fighting continues, Armenian manpower destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of July 13-14, the fierce fighting continued in the direction of Tovuz district on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev told reporters on Tuesday.

The deputy minister noted that within two days, Armenia suffered tremendous damage, lost manpower of up to 100 people, numerous military equipment and facilities of utter importance.

Unfortunately, Veliyev said that Major General Polad Hashimov and Colonel Ilgar Mirzayev of the Azerbaijani died heroes and became martyrs during the morning battles.

News.Az