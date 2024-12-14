Azerbaijani Defense Ministry hosts meeting with foreign attaches on 2024 results

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry hosts meeting with foreign attaches on 2024 results

Photo: The Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosted a meeting with foreign military attaches regarding the results of 2024.

The meeting was attended by 34 representatives of foreign states accredited to Azerbaijan, News.az reports, citing the Defense Ministry. Speaking about the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, the Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department, Colonel Elchin Abdullayev noted that Azerbaijan achieved a historic victory, put an end to the 30-year occupation and separatist regime, as well as ensured the security in the South Caucasus region.At the meeting, the work done within military cooperation in Azerbaijan in 2024 was highlighted and detailed information regarding the attaches' visits to various territories of the country was provided.A thorough exchange of views on activities for the upcoming year and prospective plans was held, and questions of military attaches were answered.

News.Az