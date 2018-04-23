Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issues statement regarding current situation in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has issued a statement in connection with the current situation in Armenia.

“Supporters of Armenia’s bloody and criminal regime which came to an end are likely to attempt various provocations to escalate the situation on the contact line of troops,” said the statement.

“In this respect, we would like to state that we are in control of the operational situation along the entire line of contact. Our troops strictly comply with the ceasefire regime. We are not in favor of escalating the situation at the front line and the Ministry of Defense is not deploying military equipment near the front line,” the statement said. “We reiterate that any provocation aimed at escalating the situation on the contact of troops will be retaliated immediately, decisively and drastically.”

News.Az

News.Az