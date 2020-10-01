Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry launches official Telegram channel

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry launches official Telegram channel

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel (https://t.me/Azerbaijan_MOD) is available starting from October 1, the ministry's press-service told AZERTAC.

Those who wish to receive quickly the information provided by the Ministry of Defense should subscribe to the channel using the link below:

https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFRJdL3rSk913o87trw


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      