Azerbaijani Defense Ministry launches official Telegram channel

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel (https://t.me/Azerbaijan_MOD) is available starting from October 1, the ministry's press-service told AZERTAC.

Those who wish to receive quickly the information provided by the Ministry of Defense should subscribe to the channel using the link below:

https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFRJdL3rSk913o87trw

