Azerbaijani Defense Ministry launches official Telegram channel
- 01 Oct 2020 11:50
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry’s official Telegram channel (https://t.me/Azerbaijan_MOD) is available starting from October 1, the ministry's press-service told AZERTAC.
Those who wish to receive quickly the information provided by the Ministry of Defense should subscribe to the channel using the link below:
https://t.me/joinchat/AAAAAFRJdL3rSk913o87trw