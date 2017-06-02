Azerbaijani Defense Ministry leadership visits front line

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry leadership visited military units located at the frontline.

The ministry officials laid a wreath and flowers at a monument erected in Fuzuli’s Horadiz town in honor of the soldiers martyred in the battle for Lele Tepe in April 2016, the defense ministry told APA on Friday.



Meeting the soldiers who were on combat duty in the trench, Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov observed the opposite side and the operational conditions, checking the defense lines.



After attending the opening of a new bath-laundry, a boiling room, and a food storehouse, the ministry leadership checked the personnel’s combat readiness, psychological condition, and living conditions.



At the end of the visit, the ministry leadership had lunch with the soldiers.

News.Az

