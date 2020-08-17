Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Military Prosecutor’s Office hold meetings in frontal military units

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the joint action plan for 2020 between the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry and Military Prosecutor’s Office, the activities carried out in the army continue.

Military Prosecutor, Lieutenant General of Justice Khanlar Veliyev and Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev have visited the military units stationed in the frontline zone and met with servicemen, as well as with military personnel who is on combat duty on the forward defense line, the Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

First, the memorial “In memory of those who died in April Battles” was visited, flowers were laid to it, and the memory of the Shehids (martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of our country was honored.

During the meetings, discussions were held on the further improvement of combat training and the moral-psychological state of military personnel, the importance of building relationships in military collectives in accordance with the requirements provided for by legislation and military regulations, educating servicemen in the spirit of patriotism, strengthening military discipline and rule of law, as well as on other issues.

During the meetings, the military personnel was once again informed of the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for the army. The high achievements in the development of the Azerbaijan Army and the strengthening of the country's military power due to the attention, care, and direct leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev were also emphasized at the meeting.

During discussions with the servicemen, various proposals were made and many questions were answered.

In accordance with the joint action plan, legal educational work continues with the participation of representatives of the Military Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Garrison Military Prosecutor's Office.

News.Az