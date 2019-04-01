Azerbaijani Defense Ministry organizes “Best Sniper” competition - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has organized a competition for the title of “Best Sniper” among all military units in the country.

The competition was held in accordance with the combat training plan for 2019, approved by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry reported Monday.

The competition, organized to determine the military snipers with the skills of a well-aimed shot, was held in the special training area of the Ministry of Defense. After checking the relevant equipment of servicemen, they took the pre-established positions and met the standards.

Snipers performed single and group firing on targets and successfully overcame all obstacles.

As a result of the competition, the winners were determined and awarded.

News.Az

