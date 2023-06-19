Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes another Armenian disinformation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry that on June 19, from 00:45 to 02:20, the Azerbaijan Army Units using various caliber weapons allegedly subjected to fire the Armenian armed forces positions stationed in Zod and Arezdeyen directions is completely false, and does not reflect the truth, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

"We categorically deny the information spread by the opposing side," the ministry stated.

News.Az