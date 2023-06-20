Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes another Armenian lie

The information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry that on June 20, at 00:20, the Azerbaijan Army Units using various caliber weapons allegedly subjected to fire the Armenian armed forces positions stationed in the direction of the Garaiman settlement is another lie, and does not reflect the truth, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“We categorically deny the information spread by the opposing side,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry stated.


