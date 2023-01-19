Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenia’s false claims
The information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry that on the morning of January 19, Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire, as a result of which a serviceman of the opposing side was wounded, is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
“We categorically deny this information,” the ministry stated.