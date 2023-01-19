Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenia’s false claims

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenia’s false claims

The information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry that on the morning of January 19, Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire, as a result of which a serviceman of the opposing side was wounded, is false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

“We categorically deny this information,” the ministry stated.  


