Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks on MIG-29 aircraft crash

The MIG-29 aircraft was flying at night and the training flights were also performed at night, while the video supposedly depicting the moment of the crash of the MIG-29 aircraft was apparently shot in the daytime, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry says, Trend reports on July 26.

The Ministry made the comments in connection with the video shooting allegedly capturing the moment of the crash of MIG-29 aircraft, which was spread in the social networks. The ministry stressed that this is the fake video shooting.

"According to the video shooting, the moment of the crash of the MIG-29 aircraft was shot during the day, which does not correspond to the time of the training flights," the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry called on the public not to believe and not to share this video shooting.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

According to the preliminary version, as a result of the crash, the military plane fell into the Caspian Sea.

Immediate measures are being taken to find and rescue the pilot of the plane.

The military prosecutor's office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

