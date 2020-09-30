Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Up to 2,300 Armenian soldiers killed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Intense battles of the Azerbaijan Army for the liberation of the occupied lands continue, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Starting from September 27 until this morning, about 2,300 enemy servicemen were killed and wounded, about 130 tanks and other armored vehicles, more than 200 artillery pieces, multiple launch rocket systems, grenade launchers, about 25 air defense systems, 6 command posts, and command-observation posts, 5 ammunition depots, about 50 anti-tank weapons, 55 vehicles were destroyed and forced out of operation.

During yesterday's fighting on the territory of Shushakend of Khojaly region, one S-300 anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed.

The enemy, who had concentrated additional forces in the Madagiz direction to regain lost positions, attempted to attack in the early morning of September 30.

Currently, combat operations are conducted along the entire front.

News.Az