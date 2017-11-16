Azerbaijani delegation at the UN Conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation led by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Huseyn Bagirov on behalf of the head of state participated in the 23rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that Bonn hosts the 23rd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP23). The forum, which takes place from November 6 to 17, is attended by almost 20,000 delegates from 196 countries. The conference participants are discussing a concrete plan for the implementation of the climate agreement signed in 2015 in Paris, which is designed to keep global warming at 1.5-2 degrees Celsius in comparison to the pre-industrial era.

News.Az

