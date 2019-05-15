Azerbaijani delegation attends 70th meeting of Council on Railway Transport of CIS & Baltic States

An Azerbaijani delegation has attended the 70th meeting of the Council on Railway Transport of the Commonwealth Member States and Baltic States held in the Finnish capital of Helsinki. The delegation was led by chairman of Azerbaijan Railways Javid Gurbanov, AZERTAC reports.

The meeting was also attended by delegates from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Latvia, Finland, Lithuania, Estonia, Iran and Ukraine.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues, including the operational work of the combined railway network and the international passenger traffic in 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019.

The meeting ended with the adoption of a number of documents, in particular 2019/2020 train timetable development standards.

Azerbaijan Railways has been a member of the Council on Railway Transport of CIS & Baltic States since 1992.

