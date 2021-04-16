Azerbaijani delegation attends EUROSAI Congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov attended the online XI European Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions Congress (EUROSAI). The event was organized by Supreme Audit Office of the Czech Republic.

Outgoing President of EUROSAI, chief of the Turkish Court of Accounts Seyit Ahmet Bas and newly elected President of EUROSAI, President of the Supreme Audit Office of the Czech Republic Miloslav Kala addressed the event.

The event featured the adoption of the agenda of the 54 Governing Board (GB) meeting, welcome to the new members of the Governing Board and presentation of the First Vice-president, and election of the second Vice-president.

The meeting also saw discussion of the issues related to the EUROSAI Strategy, proposals of the EUROSAI Presidency 2021-2024, XII EUROSAI Congress, venue and date of the next meeting of the GB.

News.Az