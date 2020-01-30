Azerbaijani delegation attends events to mark 76th anniversary of siege of Leningrad

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Consul General in Saint Petersburg Sultan Gasimov participated in the events to mark the 76th anniversary of the end of World War Two siege of Leningrad.

The employees of the consulate general, well-known public figures, the intelligentsia and representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora attended the wreath-laying ceremony in Piskarevskoe Memorial Cemetery in Saint Petersburg. They also put flowers on the gravestone of Azerbaijani soldiers who were killed in the battles for liberation of Leningrad.

The ceremony was also attended by Speaker of the Council of Federation of Russia Valentina Matvienko and Plenipotentiary Envoy of the Russian President in the Northwestern Federal District Alexander Gutsan.

