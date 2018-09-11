Azerbaijani delegation attends ITU Telecom World 2018 international exhibition and conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

ITU Telecom World international exhibition and conference, which is traditionally held by the International Telecommunications Union every year, has started its work.

ITU Telecom World, the largest event in the field of telecommunications, is held this year in Durban, South Africa.

Various forums, seminars, presentations will be organized within the framework of the event, and various exhibitions of different countries and companies will be demonstrated in national pavilions.

South African President Cyril Ramafosa spoke at the official opening ceremony of the event.

The key issues regarding innovations will be discussed in the framework of ITU Telecom-2018.

One of the international partners of the global event, which will last until September 13, is the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, Elmir Velizade, participates in the exhibition and conference.

The delegation includes representatives from ministries, private ICT companies and startups.

The National Pavilion of Azerbaijan has been installed at the exhibition where companies representing different countries are participating.

The National Pavillion will feature the country's achievements in the ICT field, innovative services, applications and solutions.

It should be noted that our country has been continuously represented by the National Pavilion at the ITU Telecom World exhibitions since 2009.

News.Az

