Azerbaijani delegation attends “Leaders In Sport” summit in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

The week-long event to be held on October 8-11 brings together some 3000 of the most senior business executives from all corners of world sport

The “Leaders In Sport” summit is underway in London, capital of the United Kingdom.

The week-long event to be held on October 8-11 brings together some 3000 of the most senior business executives from all corners of world sport to discuss who’s who of global sport, technology and entertainment for an unrivalled series of knowledge-sharing, experiential, networking and social events taking place across the city of London, AZERTAC reports.

Members of the Organizing Committee of 2019 UEFA Europa League Final (Baku) also take part in the summit.

On the margins of summit, head of the Azerbaijani delegation, General Secretary for Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) Elkhan Mammadov held a number of meetings here.

News.Az

News.Az