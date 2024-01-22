Azerbaijani delegation participates in PACE winter session

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation is participating in the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), which has started today in Strasbourg, France, News.Az reports.

The first day of the session saw the election of the President and Vice-presidents of the Assembly.

The agenda of the session includes recent developments in the Middle East, the situation of children in Ukraine, and allegations of systemic torture in Europe. Debates on recent developments in the Middle East: Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel and Israel’s response, allegations of systemic torture in places of detention in Europe and on countering SLAPPs as an imperative for a democratic society will be among the highlights of the 2024 PACE Winter Session. A request has also been made for a debate under urgent procedure on the situation of children of Ukraine.

The Presidents of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, and Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, as well as the Prime Minister of Liechtenstein, Daniel Risch, will address the parliamentarians. Liechtenstein’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Education, and Sport, Dominique Hasler, Chair of the Committee of Ministers, and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić will present their communications to the Assembly and will take questions from members.

The Assembly will also elect the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights.

Also on the agenda are debates on globalization in times of crisis and war and the role of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) after the Russian–Ukrainian war, the theme of migration and asylum in the election campaign and prevention of child abuse in institutions in Europe.

