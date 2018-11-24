Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani delegation to attend 13th General Assembly of Association of National Olympic Committees

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade will participate in the 13th General Assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) in Tokyo, Japan from November 25 to December 1.

The event will feature meetings of the ANOC committees, AzerTag reports.

The assembly participants will visit the facilities, where Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games will be held.

