Azerbaijani delegation to attend international aviation forum in Tashkent

A delegation of Azerbaijan Airlines will attend the first international Uzbekistan Airports, Aviation & Logistics Forum in Tashkent this month, AZERTAC reported.

The international aviation forum will see a large number of international logistics specialists, heads of transport ministries, high-ranking representatives of airports, aviation and transport companies from the UK, Germany, France, Canada, India, Brazil, Turkey, Kuwait, Egypt, Russia, China and South Korea. More than 300 representatives from 32 countries will take part in the forum, including such companies as Boeing and Jetcraft, Air Charter Service, Bombardier Business Jets, Lufthansa Consulting, Pegasus Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air Astana and others

The forum will also feature high-level meetings, conferences, exhibitions and interesting presentations, including on the development of tourism.

News.Az

