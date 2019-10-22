Azerbaijani delegation to join international Silk Road Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation will participate in the international Silk Road Forum under the motto “Partnership for Global Impact” in Tbilisi, Georgia, AZERTAC rep

The two-day forum will bring together 1000 delegates from 50 countries.

The Azerbaijani delegation will address the panel sessions, providing an insight into the country`s economic potential, its development prospects as well as the importance Azerbaijan attaches to the historic Silk Road. The delegation will also hold a number of meetings as part of the forum.

The forum will consider the issues of the development of the Great Silk Road, regional security, economic, energy, infrastructure projects, logistics and regional cooperation. It will also focus on major regional oil and gas projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

The forum aims to establish a platform for an annual high level meeting where interested parties can get together and explore opportunities, align visions and enhance bilateral partnerships in four main areas of cooperation: transport, energy, trade and business-to-business contacts.

News.Az

