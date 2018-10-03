Azerbaijani delegation to raise issue of hostages taken by Armenia at OSCE PA

Azerbaijani delegation to raise issue of hostages taken by Armenia at OSCE PA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We call for the release of the hostages imprisoned by an illegal regime of Nagorno-Karabakh”

The Azerbaijani delegation will raise the issue of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev taken hostage by Armenia at the autumn session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, said Deputy Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova, AzVision.az reports.

“We have not received any news regarding Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were taken hostage by Armenia while visiting their ancestral lands in the occupied Kalbajar district. We call for the release of the hostages imprisoned by an illegal regime of Nagorno-Karabakh,” Muradova noted.

She said the Azerbaijani delegation has already left for Kyrgyzstan to take part in the OSCE PA session.

“The Azerbaijani delegation will exchange views on issues on the agenda, as well as the negotiation process over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Muradova added.

News.Az

News.Az