Azerbaijani delegation to take part in Iranian president’s inauguration ceremony

Azerbaijani delegation to take part in Iranian president’s inauguration ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

A high-ranking delegation from Azerbaijan will attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi.

Iranian Ambassador to Baku Abbas Mousavi told IRNA that the speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova will be leading the Azerbaijani delegation for the inauguration ceremony on Thursday.

Given the importance both countries attach to bilateral relations, Deputy PM Shahin Mustafayev together a number of ranking diplomats are included in the delegation as well, added Mousavi.

News.Az