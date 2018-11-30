Azerbaijani delegation visits Anadolu Agency in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation of lawmakers, heads of media organizations as well as chief editors paid a visit to Anadolu Agency’s headquarters in Ankara on Thursda

The delegation was in the Turkish capital as part of a program organized by the Turkish Presidency’s Directorates of Communications.

They were welcomed by Anadolu Agency’s Deputy Director General and Editor-in-Chief Metin Mutanoglu, who gave information about the agency’s history as well as its activities around the world.

He said that the agency was producing news stories in 13 languages including Turkish, Arabic, English and French.

Mutanoglu added that the agency was not only a news outlet on local and national level, but also a global news agency.

He also gave information about Anadolu Agency’s annual photo contest Istanbul Photo Awards in which photographers around the world participate.

Vugar Safarli, head of Azerbaijani institution Fund of State Support for Development of Mass Media (KIVDF), introduced the members of the delegation.

“We are interested in forming a Turkey-Azerbaijan media platform to improve relations between the Turkish and Azerbaijani media industry,” Safarli said.

Safarli added that they would like to benefit from Anadolu Agency’s experience.

Founded in 1920, Anadolu Agency is a well-established global news agency with operations in most major regions around the globe, including the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Asia-Pacific, and serves subscribers in more than 100 countries.

News.Az

