Azerbaijani delegation visits exhibition of Iran's defense industry
A delegation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has visited an exhibition highlighting Iran's defense industry achievements in Tehran.
Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov viewed military products manufactured by the country's defense industry complex, AzerTag reports. The minister was presented with various exhibits, including weapons and military equipment used by the Iranian armed forces.
