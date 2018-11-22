Azerbaijani delegation visits Pakistan's Center for Global & Strategic Studies

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 21st November 2018, a delegation from the Center for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan visited Pakistan’s Center for Global

The Azerbaijani delegation included Javid Valiyev, head of the foreign policy analysis department of the Center for Strategic Studies, Fuad Chiragov, leading research fellow and Mahir Humbatov, research fellow/ analyst, EurAsiaAz - The International Expert Club.

The visit of the delegation was facilitated by Chingiz Garibil, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic in Pakistan.

The delegation met Major General Syed Khalid Amir Jaffery, President CGSS, and accompanied by Major General Hafiz Masroor Ahmed, Vice President CGSS, Ashfaq Ahmed Gondal, Former Federal Secretary Information/Senior Member Advisory Board CGSS, and Lieutenant Colonel Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director CGSS.

During the discussion, both the parties vowed to work on research and relations development together for the enhancement of their future prosperity especially in the fields of Hybrid Warfare, Information Technology, Cyber Security and Water Security. The parties also agreed to cooperate with each other on research publications and research analyst exchange among the institutes and bilateral visits in this regard should be arranged.

