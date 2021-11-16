Azerbaijani deputies congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded Supreme Order of Turkic World

Azerbaijan’s lawmakers congratulated the country’s President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded the Supreme Order of the Turkic World, News.Az reports.

At a parliamentary plenary session on Tuesday, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova recalled that by the decision of the Council of Heads of State of the Turkic-speaking states, President Ilham Aliyev was honored with the Supreme Order of the Turkic World.

“On this occasion, we congratulate the head of state and wish him success,” Gafarova said.

The MPs joined in the congratulations and wished President Ilham Aliyev success in his future activities.

News.Az