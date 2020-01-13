Azerbaijani deputy defense minister analyzes military discipline in Baku Garrison

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Center for War Games of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces hosted a meeting to analyze the state of military discipline in the Baku Garrison in 2019.

The event was attended by commanders of military units, heads of special military-educational institutions located in the garrison, and other officials, the Defense Ministry reported.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev delivered a report on the work done in the garrison and the successes achieved in last year. He brought to the officials the relevant instructions to increase the combat readiness of military personnel and to organize the educational process at a high level in 2020.

