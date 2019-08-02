Azerbaijani deputy defense minister checks units readiness for winter period

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the annual plan approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a group of officers led by Deputy Defense Minister, Lieut

During the visit, the quality of the preparatory work for the winter, the provision and equipping of the military personnel following the standards of the winter period were checked, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The deputy minister inquired about the combat and moral-psychological training of servicemen and their social conditions, brought to the officials the defense minister’s instructions in connection with the better organization of the relevant service and gave specific instructions.

