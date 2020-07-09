Azerbaijani deputy defense minister dismissed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov has been relieved of his duty upon the relevant order of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Lieutenant General F. Mammadov was appointed to a relevant position in the ministry.

Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov was appointed Acting Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics – Head of the Main Department of Logistics.

News.Az