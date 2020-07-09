Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani deputy defense minister dismissed

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister for Logistics, Lieutenant General Fuad Mammadov has been relieved of his duty upon the relevant order of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Lieutenant General F. Mammadov was appointed to a relevant position in the ministry.

Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov was appointed Acting Deputy Minister of Defense for Logistics – Head of the Main Department of Logistics.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

