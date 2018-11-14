Azerbaijani deputy defense minister holds hearing on next stage of CSMG
- 14 Nov 2018 12:02
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 135180
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-deputy-defense-minister-holds-hearing-on-next-stage-of-csmg Copied
Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov held a hearing in connection wi
In the Battle Control Center, the officials reported about the operational situation. Issues of management and organization of interoperability of the troops during the operation were also worked out.
News.Az