Azerbaijani deputy defense minister meets Afghan delegation

Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev met with a delegation led by the National Security Advisor of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib who is on a visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation, including the issues of strengthening friendly relations between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

Veliyev informed the Afghan delegation in detail about the situation related to the security in the region, as well as about the victory of the Azerbaijan Army in the Patriotic War and its counter-offensive operation.

