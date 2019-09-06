Azerbaijani deputy defense minister meets South Korean counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev, who is attending the "Seoul Defense Dialogue-2019" International Defense and Security Conference, met with South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defense Policy Chung Sukhwan.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries and praised the achievements in the field of military education, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

News.Az

News.Az