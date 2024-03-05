Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister moots with Türkiye's Defense Industry Directorate head

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation led by Gen.Agil Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is on a visit to Qatar to participate in the 8th Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) organized by Qatar Armed Forces, News.az reports defense ministry.

As part of the visit, Gurbanov met with Prof. Haluk Gorgun, Chairman of the Defense Industry Committee of the Republic of Türkiye.

The meeting stressed the need for further extending the two brother countries' current military-technical cooperation, and there was a detailed exchange of views on joint production and new initiatives.

News.Az