Azerbaijani deputy defense minister on visit to Qatar

The 8th International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) organized by the Qatar Armed Forces in Doha is underway.

As part of the International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference, the delegation led by Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister – Director General Agil Gurbanov toured the pavilions of Qatari company Barzan Holdings and its subsidiaries, as well as met with the company's CEO Abdullah Al-Khater, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

A number of issues of mutual interest were discussed in detail at the meeting.

News.Az