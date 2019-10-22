Azerbaijani deputy FM talks Armenia’s participation in NAM Summit in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

So far, no appeal has been received from Armenia on participation in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov said during a press briefing, Trend reports Oct. 22.

Armenia is an observer country in the NAM.

“We are monitoring the issue online,” the deputy foreign minister said. “Those wishing to participate in the summit are submitting applications.”

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states will be held in Baku on October 25-26 and Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting the countries which did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

News.Az

News.Az